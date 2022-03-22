Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.81

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €62.81 ($69.02) and traded as low as €53.48 ($58.77). Basf shares last traded at €54.02 ($59.36), with a volume of 7,779,427 shares changing hands.

BAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.53 ($85.20).

The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

