BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $32.60 million and approximately $554,095.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

