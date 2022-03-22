Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 172,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,166,317 shares.The stock last traded at $24.11 and had previously closed at $23.65.
Several research firms have issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
