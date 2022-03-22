Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 172,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,166,317 shares.The stock last traded at $24.11 and had previously closed at $23.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

