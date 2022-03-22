Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($148.35) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.40 ($112.53).

ETR:BMW opened at €77.44 ($85.10) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

