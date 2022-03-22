Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as low as C$0.75. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 21,902 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$61.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

