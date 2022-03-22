Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 614 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.09 and a 200-day moving average of $310.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.14 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

