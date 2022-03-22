Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

