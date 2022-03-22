BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Trading 10% Higher

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.18. 100,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 70,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BBTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

