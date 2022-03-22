Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 17,671 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 221.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after acquiring an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after acquiring an additional 398,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,906. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

