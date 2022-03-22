Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

