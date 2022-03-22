Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 225,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. 2,931,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

