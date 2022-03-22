Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,742,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. 303,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.