Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Acas LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

