Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 2,431 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.16. 6,487,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

