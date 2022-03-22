Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 3,665 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

