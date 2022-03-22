Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 6,891 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after buying an additional 421,756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 232,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,341,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,804,410. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43.

