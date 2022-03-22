Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 170.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,862. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.