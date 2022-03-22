Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

