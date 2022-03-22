Beacon Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Beacon has a total market cap of $768,650.17 and $86,324.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.