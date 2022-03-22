Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $22.07

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $23.25. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 751 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $2,902,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,155,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

