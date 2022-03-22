Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00205779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00026481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.66 or 0.00430561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

