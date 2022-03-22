Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.12

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.12 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.52). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 116.30 ($1.53), with a volume of 244,578 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.15) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,163.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

