Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.97

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and traded as high as $20.46. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 2,391 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $253.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFA)
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFA)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.