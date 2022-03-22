Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.35

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $18.98. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 60,196 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
