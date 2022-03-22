Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 487.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 54,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.