Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 19.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,906,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.03. 938,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,545. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

