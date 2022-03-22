Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,660 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 17.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.23. 61,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.