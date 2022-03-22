Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 936.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$78.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,028. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

