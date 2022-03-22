Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BENEU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $879,000.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

