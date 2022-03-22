Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 290.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POLY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,195 ($15.73).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 127.92 ($1.68) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £605.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.61.

Polymetal International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

