Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 290.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POLY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,195 ($15.73).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 127.92 ($1.68) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £605.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.61.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

