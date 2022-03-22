Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.67) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.72) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($70.00).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,885 ($77.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £95.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,590.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,093.29.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.33), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($758,354.27).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

