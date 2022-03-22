Berry Data (BRY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,875.00

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $700,388.70 and approximately $84,875.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

