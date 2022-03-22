Beyond Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.18 or 0.06966243 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.93 or 1.00144006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045131 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

