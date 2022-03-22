B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of BGS opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

