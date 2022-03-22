BHP Group (BHP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP):

3/18/2022 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/10/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28).

3/8/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.96) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28).

2/15/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s underlying attributable profit from continuing operations surged 57% year over year to $9.7 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 on higher prices and strong operational performance. BHP anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior year. BHP is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. However, its unit cost guidance for fiscal 2022 is higher year over year owing to escalated input costs and COVID-19 costs. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of the petroleum business and investment in growth projects will aid growth for the company as well.”

2/9/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,185 ($28.77) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00.

1/21/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s iron ore production improved 1% year over year to 129.4 million tons (Mt) in the first half of the fiscal year 2022. The company anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. Iron ore prices have recently picked up on prospects of improving demand in China. Copper prices have also gained lately, amid signs of an improvement in China’s real estate sector. This will support BHP Group's top-line performance. However, higher input costs will hurt its margins in fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of petroleum business, investment in growth projects and decision to unify its dual-listed structure will aid growth for the company as well.”

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

