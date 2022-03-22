BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.71).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,731.50 ($35.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £138.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,509.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

