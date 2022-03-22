BiFi (BIFI) Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $94,499.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00201934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00026468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.00433825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

