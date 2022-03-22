Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500 at Berenberg Bank

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,605 ($21.13).

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,508 ($19.85) on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,068 ($14.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.17). The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

