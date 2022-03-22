Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,488 ($19.59). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.27), with a volume of 304,747 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,640 ($21.59).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,448.19.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.