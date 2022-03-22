Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYLOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

