Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $24.91

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $26.51. Bilibili shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 429,680 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bilibili by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Bilibili by 105.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 281,478 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bilibili by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,437,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

