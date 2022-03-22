Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0067

Binemon (BIN) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $5.24 million and $5.08 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.18 or 0.06966243 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.93 or 1.00144006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045131 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

