BIO-key International (BKYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BKYI stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.84. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

