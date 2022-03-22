Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.94. 232,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 74,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $572.93 million, a P/E ratio of 154.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.