BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 11.7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.78. 9,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 310,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $525.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

