BitBall Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $60,846.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,760.81 or 1.00104825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00066394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002023 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

