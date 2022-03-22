Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $33,269.09

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 108.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $33,269.09 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.86 or 0.99803247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00298930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00137797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00275235 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005325 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00029392 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,771,420 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

