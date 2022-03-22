Bitcloud Trading Down 73.1% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 73.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $16,355.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.17 or 0.99979542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00315839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00135709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00268422 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00029843 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,775,002 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

