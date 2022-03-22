Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Hits $749,305.17

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $749,305.17 and $370.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

