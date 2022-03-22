Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $41.64 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $729.22 million and approximately $191.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $41.64 or 0.00097473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00416652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00104895 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006911 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

